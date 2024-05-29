Patriots should put Drake Maye on ice in 2024 to save long-term viability in AFC
The New England Patriots took Drake Maye with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but they should wait to play him. Not only does Maye probably need a year to polish his game regardless, but the New England Patriots offensive personnel might be the worst the NFL has seen in quite some time.
While there is no perfect science to developing a rookie QB, the Patriots should sit Maye for the entirety of the 2024 NFL Season. Now yes, when you look back at the history of rookie QBs, it's different. Guys like Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, and CJ Stroud played immeditely and found success.
Players like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson did not, and we see how that worked out. The QB position in the NFL is a massive guessing game, frankly. There are, though, some variables that are impacting the Patriots that should steer them in a certain direction. Who exactly would Drake Maye throw to?
Who exactly is protecting the rookie QB? When you throw a QB to the wolves, if you will yes, they do get regular season experience, but you risk simply putting them into too dire of a situation. While Drake Make taking his lumps in 2024 could be an option, I believe irreperable damage could be done to the kid seeing as how talentless the Patriots offense is.
The option for the New England Patriots could not be more clear; sitting Maye for a year allows him the time to fix his footwork and learn the NFL inside and out. It allows the Patriots time to bring in legitimate talent on offense. The team has no long-term situation at left tackle and a shaky iOL.
They don't have a true WR1 either. In fact, their WR room as a whole is unproven, and frankly bad. While Patriots fans might want to see Drake Maye, for the sake of their long-term viability in the AFC, sitting him makes the most sense.