Pete Carroll will not return as Seattle Seahawks head coach in 2024 in stunning move
Is this a surprising move?
On Wednesday, news broke that the Seattle Seahawks would not keep Pete Carroll as the head coach in the 2024 NFL Season, but he could remain within the organization. The trend of defensive head coaches being out of jobs recently is beginning to pile up, with Carroll being the most recent one.
I think this is a pretty shocking move to many. After 14 seasons as the Seahawks head coach, which included two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory, the Carroll era is over. Over his tenure in Seattle, Carroll went 137-89-1 in the regular season and 10-9 in the playoffs. However, the last few seasons have not been kind to Carroll.
Seattle has won 7, 9, and 9 games in the regular season over the last three years, and that was after winning double-digit games in eight of the previous nine seasons. Carroll turns 73 this coming September, which would have again made him the oldest coach in the NFL. But it does seem like the culture is changing a bit across the NFL. We are seeing more and more offensive coaches takeover franchises and lead them to success.
And the Seahawks certainly have a ton of talent on their roster, but I think a different direction was needed. It does seem like the door is open for the team and Carroll to remain together in some sort of cushy front office role, and that is fine. But now, for the first time in a decade and a half, the team will hire a head coach.
The Seahawks should probably go in the offensive direction with their next head coach, and they will certainly begin the interview process as soon as possible. The big issue with the Seahawks is that they do not have a franchise QB in the building. Geno Smith was a fun story, but he is obviously is not a long-term answer, and with Seattle not having a very high first-round draft pick, that could be a huge hurdle for them to jump over.