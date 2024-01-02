Philadelphia Eagles should make huge move and fire Nick Sirianni
Should Nick Sirianni be fired?
The Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 are just not a good football team. Their 11-5 record is very misleading, and they should consider firing head coach Nick Sirianni. Yeah, so cool, the Tush Push and Dom DiSandro are sick! So awesome! Give me a break. This Eagles team is just underachieving all over the place and have severely regressed from their insane 2022 season.
At 11-5, the Eagles have a good record, but it could not be more misleading. According to Pro Football Reference, their Expected W-L is 8.5-7.5, which essentially means that they are an 8-9 win team based on points score and points allowed.
Their point differential is just +22 on the year, and they have lost four of their last five games, and those four losses came against the 49ers, Cowboys, Seahawks, and Cardinals. Their other loss came against the New York Jets, so not only do they lose against good teams, but they lose against bad teams as well.
I think at some point, a conversation needs to be had about their head coach, Nick Sirianni. It does seem abundantly clear that at this point, the Eagles enjoyed their success more because of their previous coordinators in Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon and not Sirianni himself. And I think that's pretty obvious.
Why continue wasting away all this talent? The Eagles are one of the most talented teams in the NFL, and it seems like their head coach and his staff is holding them back, GM Howie Roseman shouldn't waste time here, and barring an unlikely playoff run, Sirianni should probably be removed from his role with the Eagles.
And it's not unheard of for a coach to be fired after a winning season. With as talented as the roster is, and as good of a GM as Roseman is, the Eagles should make a perhaps tough decision and move on from Nick Sirianni at the end of the 2023 NFL Season.