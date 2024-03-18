Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL mock draft after quarterback room shuffle
Let's put together a 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers after their recent QB room shuffle.
The Pittsburgh Steelers still do not have a long-term quarterback solution on their roster, but beyond that, the team still does have other needs they should fill in the 2024 NFL Draft. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields is an upgrade over what the team had last year, but it's still a bottom-10 quarterback room in the NFL.
Thinking ahead, the Steelers should come away with a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he might enter into a great situation, as he'd likely come into the offseason as the QB3 with absolutely no pressure to develop immediately. It could be a viable long-term plan for Steelers GM Omar Khan, who paid just $1.2 million and a sixth-round pick for Wilson and Fields.
In this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, will the Pittsburgh Steelers fill all of their needs?
27th Overall Pick (via ARI) - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Trading down with the Arizona Cardinals, the Pittsburgh Steelers draft Kool-Aid McKinstry at the bottom of the first round, getting some much-needed help for their secondary. Notably, the Steelers added Donte Jackson to the secondary in a trade for Diontae Johnson. The issue is, Jackson isn't good, and should not be viewed as a viable starter for them.
It'd be wise for the Steelers to address the CB position early in the 2024 NFL Draft, and while they could have easily bolstered their offensive line, McKinstry is the move here.