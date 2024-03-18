Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL mock draft after quarterback room shuffle
Let's put together a 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers after their recent QB room shuffle.
51st Overall Pick - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
From West Virginia, Zach Frazier will make a 50-ish minute drive north to his new home in Pittsburgh. This would be a home-run pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who let go of Mason Cole, their former starting center. Right now, their depth chart features Ryan McCollum as the starting center. And I have to be honest, with as much of an NFL junkie I am, I have no clue who that is.
And that's plenty of reason to draft Frazier. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields take a ton of sacks, so adding some talent along the OL is something the Steelers could do before the 2024 NFL Draft as well as during.
84th Overall Pick - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
Let's add a wide receiver to the mix, as the Steelers top pass-catchers at the position are George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Van Jefferson. Here is a scouting report on Walker from Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network:
"Walker has an elite three-trait foundation that elevates his grade: His speed, explosiveness, and high-level catching instincts on the vertical plane, to go along with excellent size at 6’2 1/2″ and 200 pounds.- Ian Cummings
Once clocked at over 23 miles per hour in a game by Recruiting Analytics, there’s no disputing Walker’s long speed. When he has a runway, he can effortlessly stack defenders on the boundary and gain space. And once he has that space to control leverage, Walker’s incredibly effective at keeping the DB where he wants him and adjusting to the ball."
A big-bodied receiver with elite speed; yeah, that is hard to come by, so the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team known for drafting and developing WRs well, would love a chance to draft Devontez Walker.
90th Overall Pick (via ARI) - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Here we go! Steelers GM Omar Khan tops off a wonderful offseason at the QB position by taking a chance on a mid-round pick in Spencer Rattler, who seems to be slowly rising up the NFL Draft board. Rattler probably needs to sit for a little bit to adjust into the NFL, and he'll get a perfect chance to do that with the Steelers.
In 2023, Rattler threw 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions for the Gamecocks. His 2020 season at Oklahoma really had him in a perfect position to be a future first-round pick, but a huge regression in 2021 forced Rattler to rebuild some of his value as an NFL prospect.