The Buffalo Bills missing link to a Super Bowl can be found in the NFL Draft
This player will bring Buffalo to the promise land
The Buffalo Bills have been close for the past few seasons on getting over the hump and returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990's. The duo of quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been on the top quarterback/wide receiver duo's in the NFL. But, the Bills are yet to make it to the Super Bowl with these two even with help from a supporting cast that consists of Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Gabe Davis, Devin Singletary and James Cook.
With Gabe Davis now off to Jacksonville, the Bills need a wide receiver that can help take the pressure off of Diggs. Yes, Buffalo brought in Curtis Samuel from Washington but that isn't enough. This offense needs someone who can provide a spark when he signs his contract. The player Buffalo needs is in the draft, not a remaining free agent.
Adonai Mitchell is the missing link the Bills have been searching for. Mitchell had a very successful career in college, winning two national championships at the University of Georgia before transferring to the University of Texas to finish his collegiate career. At Texas, he played a major part in helping them make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
But, how good was Mitchell during his collegiate career? His freshman year showed promise as he had 29 receptions for 426 yards with 4 touchdowns. He also averaged 14.7 yards per reception. However, his sophomore season at Georgia did not go to plan as a high ankle sprain plagued him as he only had 9 receptions for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns and only appeared in 6 games.
However, in Mitchell's final season, we saw an explosion on offense during his only season at the University of Texas. In 14 games Mitchell had 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 15.4 yards per reception.
Mitchell gets targets. He catches just about everything thrown his way. He took defenders away from Xavier Worthy which is why Worthy was able to put up over 1000 yards receiving. Mitchell, a 6-4 beast on the outside is exactly what Josh Allen and this Bills offense have been missing. If Mitchell lands in Buffalo in next month's draft the Bills offense will be the one to watch all next season.