Popular sports show host proposes wild quarterback scenario in 2024
Could the NFC North see a massive shift in QBs in 2024?
On The Herd, Colin Cowherd proposed a wild quarterback scenario that could truly alter the hierarchy of the NFC in 2024 and beyond. The NFL has seen a ton of quarterback movement in recent years. Tom Brady seemed to ignite it, shockingly changing teams and playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons.
Other QBs like Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Rodgers all changed teams during this time. It's becoming evident that QBs specifically are being more proactive with their own situations and trying to find the best spot for themselves and their own legacies.
Well, how about this? Colin Cowherd, on The Herd, his own show, proposed a crazy QB scenario that would see the Green Bay Packers signing Kirk Cousins in free agency in 2024, effectively replacing the struggling Jordan Love. Love waited patiently to get his shot as a starting QB in the NFL. He's on his fourth season and sat behind Aaron Rodgers for three of them.
His first two games were great, but since then, he's been a total liability and clearly is one of the weakest positions on this roster. He's thrown 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and has earned a lousy passer rating of 78.2. Over the last four games, Love has thrown four touchdowns against seven interceptions.
He's clearly not playing well and doesn't appear to be the long-term answer. Here's the thing, though; the Packers roster isn't exactly lacking talent and certainly has enough to compete for a playoff spot. This is the same roster that won 13 games in three-straight seasons back when head coach Matt LaFleur took over.
The hope seemed to be Love playing well enough to keep the Packers in contention. Or, at least him playing well enough to justify bringing him back in 2024. That hasn't been the case. Green Bay might just lose enough games to draft a top QB prospect, I don't think they're among the worst teams in the league like the Cardinals, Bears, and Patriots.
So, would Kirk Cousins make sense? Well, he just had surgery on a torn Achilles, and that's usually a nine-month recovery. It's not outrageous to think that Cousins could be 100% by the time Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season kicks off, and based on what we're seeing with Aaron Rodgers' Achilles recovery, I bet Cousins is motivated to come back as quickly as reasonably possible.
He'll have about four and a half months to recover before the 2024 free agency period kicks off, so I think interested teams would have a good enough idea on his recovery at that point, and seeing as Cousins is very familiar with the Shanahan/LaFleur/McVay coaching tree, latching on with GB makes sense.
Cousins and Matt LaFleur did overlap for two years when the two were both with the then Washington Redskins, so Cousins has played in and excelled in this offense. The fit, honestly, makes a ton of sense. Cousins has been his entire career in the NFC and has spent the last six seasons in the NFC North with the Vikings. He'd stay in the NFC North with the Packers, obviously.
What do you think? Would this be a good hypothetical signing for the Packers to make?