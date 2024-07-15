NFL Predictions 2024: These players will be the top 3 MVP vote-getters
The 2024 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so let's take a stab at predicting the top 3 MVP vote-getters for this upcoming year. The MVP voting in 2023 can be viewed here.
Lamar Jackson won the MVP award in 2023. In second place was Dak Prescott, and third place belonged to Christian McCaffrey. The NFL is obviously a QB-first league, and QBs have dominated the MVP award for over a decade now.
Will the same be true in 2024? Well, yeah, the same is probably going to happen. That's just how the NFL is now, whether we like it or not. Let's try to predict the top-3 MVP vote-getters in the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL Predictions 2024: These players will be the top 3 MVP vote-getters
3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals QB has never played a full season in his NFL career, which is now already into year five. The calm and collected QB has now suffered two season-ending injuries, and part of this is due to the Bengals not having a strong offensive line, but that could change this season.
It's not a secret that Burrow and the Bengals are a Super Bowl team if he's on the field and healthy. Burrow finished fourth in MVP voting in 2022, so he's not a newbie to this thing. I just happen to think that this is a year where Joe Burrow is going to play most or all of the 2024 NFL Season.
If that does happen, he will be near the top of the NFL MVP conversation.
2. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
When Matthew Stafford got traded to the Los Angeles Rams from the then inept Detroit Lions, I had predicted that he was going to win an MVP award during his time in LA. Stafford's numbers did not jump off the page in 2023, but he was easily one of the most valuable players in all of the NFL, helping lead the LA Rams to a late-season turnaround that ended with 10 wins and a playoff berth.
The Rams are now right back in the Super Bowl contender mix, and with the way Stafford ended 2023, I am firmly believing that he is going to light it up big-time in 2024. Folks, the veteran Stafford is still a baller, and he is somehow still underrated.
While I predict he'll just miss out on winning the award, he'll finish second in voting in 2024.
1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
My prediction for the NFL MVP in the 2024 season, CJ Stroud was already establishing himself as an elite quarterback during his rookie season, which is something we just might not ever seen again. Stroud helped lead the Texans to a 10-7 record and an appearance in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Folks, he did this as a rookie!
I don't think we are quite prepared for just how high Stroud's ceiling can be, and it will end with him winning the NFL MVP award in the 2024 season. The Texans added two big-name players on offense this offseason in WR Stefon Diggs and RB Joe Mixon. With Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz already in the picture, the Texans may have the best group of offensive play-makers in the NFL.
CJ Stroud is going to tear up opposing defenses, and he'll be the NFL MVP in the 2024 season.