Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season
Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders - Justin Fields
I am extremely low on what the Las Vegas Raiders have done thus far, so I think them trading for Justin Fields and giving him a starting shot makes sense. Justin Fields is not a franchise QB, but I don't think you could tell Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco that at this time.
Denver Broncos - JJ McCarthy
I think Sean Payton is going to do whatever it takes to get his guy, and I bet it's JJ McCarthy. The Denver Broncos might have to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft in order to land the stud QB from Michigan.
Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are in a new era with Jim Harbaugh running the show. Harbaugh will try to help build up a team around Justin Herbert and perhaps finally make some noise in the AFC. Herbert is very talented, and it's likely a huge reason why Harbaugh took the job.