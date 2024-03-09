NFL Spin Zone
Predicting all 32 starting quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season

Let's predict all 32 starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season.

By Lou Scataglia

NFL Combine
NFL Combine / Michael Hickey/GettyImages
AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes

Yeah.

Las Vegas Raiders - Justin Fields

I am extremely low on what the Las Vegas Raiders have done thus far, so I think them trading for Justin Fields and giving him a starting shot makes sense. Justin Fields is not a franchise QB, but I don't think you could tell Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco that at this time.

Denver Broncos - JJ McCarthy

I think Sean Payton is going to do whatever it takes to get his guy, and I bet it's JJ McCarthy. The Denver Broncos might have to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft in order to land the stud QB from Michigan.

Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a new era with Jim Harbaugh running the show. Harbaugh will try to help build up a team around Justin Herbert and perhaps finally make some noise in the AFC. Herbert is very talented, and it's likely a huge reason why Harbaugh took the job.

