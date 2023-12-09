Predicting every NFL team's starting QB in 2024: Wilson, Fields on the move
Who will be the starting QB for every NFL team in 2024?
One of the most interesting parts of every NFL offseason is finding out what direction each team is going to go at the quarterback position. The annual QB carousel always spins and with a number of teams projected to potentially change their head coach in 2024, a lot of them could also be changing quarterbacks.
We're going to do our best to try to predict the madness of the 2024 QB carousel with some big name QBs changing teams.
Predicting NFC West starting QBs in 2024
San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers are getting some really good play out of Brock Purdy, who has really been a perfect fit for their offense. Purdy is doing a lot more than just managing games or taking what the defense gives, but he's developed to the point that he's actually elevated that 49ers' offense to heights we haven't really seen in the Kyle Shanahan era. Not bad for Mr. Irrelevant.
Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford
I think we could see the Los Angeles Rams make a move at the QB position at some point in the near future, but I don't think it's going to be 2024. Matthew Stafford has played well when healthy this year and I think his presence is going to be key as this young Rams roster continues to grow. I don't see the Rams moving off of him.
Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith/Michael Penix
The Seattle Seahawks could move off of Geno Smith if they wanted, but what alternatives will realistically be available to them? Maybe we see them go after someone like Michael Penix in the 2024 NFL Draft. Seeing Penix go from the Washington Huskies to the Seattle Seahawks would be pretty cool, and the Seahawks are built right now to help a young QB thrive.
Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray
There has been so much talk about the Arizona Cardinals moving off of Kyler Murray, but it just isn't going to work. Is it possible they trade Murray in the offseason? Sure, but the Cardinals would have to really bite the bullet here financially and I think Murray is obviously a good player. I don't know if we would see Arizona trade Murray absent getting Caleb Williams at no. 1.