Predicting the fate of the NFL's most unhappy receivers heading into 2024 season
Brandon Aiyuk - 49ers end up trading the player for a nice haul
The San Francisco 49ers have weapons galore, and they probably could afford to move on from Brandon Aiyuk, their stud wide receiver who has played four seasons and has two-straight 1000-yard years in 2022 and 2023.
He put up 75 receptions and 1,342 yards in 2023, which is top-end production. He also caught a career-high 71.4% of his targets, so he's become a more reliable player. If Aiyuk is not in the picture, the 49ers would still have George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings.
They also have a top-tier defense, so while losing Aiyuk would be tough, they'd survive. Getting a haul of draft picks back in return for Brandon Aiyuk is probably their best path forward.
CeeDee Lamb - Cowboys and Lamb come together on a massive extension
The Dallas Cowboys waiting this long to extend CeeDee Lamb is straight-up malpractice. With Justin Jefferson signing a deal worth $35 million per season, Lamb's new contract could touch or surpass tha number. Being that Lamb is a top-five wide receiver, I just do not see a scenario where he gets traded.
Even if he costs close to $40 million per year, the Dallas Cowboys need to redeem themselves this offseason and make a deal happen. Lamb and Jefferson actually have quite similar statistics through four seasons, so it's not like Lamb is some scrub who isn't close to Jefferson.
CeeDee Lamb may end up being the best wide receiver in the history of the Cowboys franchise. Jerry Jones and the front office need to realize that and get a deal done.