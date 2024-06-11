Predicting the top 5 quarterbacks in the AFC for the 2024 NFL Season
The current AFC might be the most talented conference in the history of the NFL. Who will the top 5 QBs be from this conference in 2024? Man, the QB talent in this conference is bonkers, and it's never been better. This is also not assuming that other QBs in the conference like Deshaun Watson, Bo Nix, Will Levis, and others play well in 2024.
The best quarterbacks in the NFL are in the AFC. The conference could again be a bloodbath in 2024. Well, are we able to correctly predict the top 5 quarterbacks in the AFC for the 2024 NFL Season?
Predicting the top 5 quarterbacks in the AFC for the 2024 NFL Season
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen threw 18 interceptions in 2023 and simply needs to stop turning the ball over as much as he has. With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis now out of the picture, the Buffalo Bills are going to have an interesting time figuring out which wide receiver they can trust.
I almost felt tempted to put a different QB here, as I think Allen is going to have a down year, but perhaps he can prove me wrong in 2024.
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Winning his second career MVP award, Lamar Jackson might already be the best rushing QB of all-time, and he still likely has another decade of his NFL career ahead of him. Jackson's 2023 season wasn't nearly as prolific as his first MVP year in 2019, but he's the most explosive player in the NFL and should have yet another exciting year.
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow not being able to play a full season through four years in the NFL is a bit of a concern. Can Burrow show that he can do this? It's clear that when he is healthy and in the lineup, the Cincinnati Bengals are an elite NFL team. They made the Super Bowl in 2021 and appear to have enough talent to do that again.
Joe Burrow is an elite quarterback and should enjoy another strong year in the coming season.
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Winning two MVP awards and three Super Bowl rings, among a ton of other accomplishments, Patrick Mahomes will always be near the top or at the top of the NFL hierarchy as long as he doesn't hit a massive decline. He had the worst statistical year of his NFL career in 2023, yet it ended with the Chiefs winning their second Super Bowl in a row.
There isn't much more to stay here. He's already a first-ballot Hall of Famer as well.
1. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
Listen, it's not like Patrick Mahomes is always going to be the clear-cut best QB in the NFL each and every season. I do believe CJ Stroud is in for a major year; my personal prediction is that Stroud wins the NFL MVP award and helps lead the Houston Texans to the Super Bowl championship. His rookie season was sensational and gives a ton of promise for 2024 and beyond.