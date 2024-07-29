Projected Chicago Bears depth chart entering training camp
In just a few short days, the Chicago Bears will be on national television for the first time this season as part of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
Against the Houston Texans, nothing much can be expected, as in all likelihood, many of the teams stars will be sitting out the night and opting to enjoy the festitivities. However, for others, it may be a chance to sneak onto the bottom of the roster.
Having said that, the depth chart for the upcoming 2024 NFL season may be a different one that comes up at the start of training camp. Furthermore, despite the offseason headlines outside of rookie QB Caleb Williams (Nate Davis consistently missing practice), the Bears are looking like a team with strong confidence on both sides of the ball despite some glaring issues (EDGE Rusher and interior OL).
In all likelihood, some players may come and go, that's the nature of the business. It is also possible that the team chooses to sign a free agent to bolster the depth of the roster or perhaps get a starting role due to lack of depth. With the Tennessee Titans first on the schedule, Chicago will need a few more reinforcements to their lineup if they wish to start off the season on the right note.
The Chicago Bears 2024 projected depth chart heading into training camp
Here is what the Chicago Bears projected offense will look like in training camp
Position
Name
School
QB
Caleb Williams (R)
USC
RB
D'Andre Swift
Georgia
WR
DJ Moore
Maryland
WR
Keenan Allen
California
WR
Rome Odunze (R)
Washington
TE
Cole Kmet
Notre Dame
LT
Braxton Jones
Southern Utah
LG
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State
C
Coleman Shelton
Washington
RG
Ryan Bates
Penn State
RT
Darnell Wright
Tennessee
Gerald Everett is not on this just yet as he is the No. 2 tight end, but he's got nothing to worry about. Neither does FB Khari Blasingame, he will be just fine. It's guard Nate Davis, who is consistently missing practice and giving every excuse in the world not to be out there. No wonder Mike Vrabel was reported as "hating" Davis. A lot of talent, but with no work ethic. The trade for Ryan Bates makes a lot more sense now.
Let's take a look at how the defense shapes up:
Position
Name
School
DE
Montez Sweat
Mississippi State
DT
Gervon Dexter Sr.
Florida
DT
Andrew Billings
Baylor
DE
Demarcus Walker
Florida State
OLB
TJ Edwards
Wisconsin
MLB
Tremaine Edmunds
Virginia Tech
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Utah
CB
Tyrique Stevenson
Miami
NCB
Kyler Gordon
Washington
FS
Kevin Byard
Middle Tennessee State
SS
Jaquan Brisker
Penn State
For those wondering where Jack Sanborn is, he is still a starter, in the 4-3 look. This current package is what the Bears will more than likely trot out in this season, the 4-2-5. However, if we look at this group, the DL is the weakest. Outside of Montez Sweat, there is not much to work with. If the Bears want to really get better, they will need some help up front.
Special teams wise? K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, and LS Patrick Scales. Period, cut and dry. That's the unit, and watching Taylor, Iowa's MVP, punt the ball will be a sight to behold. Hopefully, he can pin opponents deep enough that they struggle, giving Chicago more opportunities to thrive.