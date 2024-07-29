NFL Spin Zone
Projected Chicago Bears depth chart entering training camp

Training Camp for the Chicago Bears will be must see TV (Hard Knocks), as will the depth chart with who starts and who sits

By Sravan Gannavarapu

Chicago Bears Mandatory Minicamp
Chicago Bears Mandatory Minicamp / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
In just a few short days, the Chicago Bears will be on national television for the first time this season as part of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

Against the Houston Texans, nothing much can be expected, as in all likelihood, many of the teams stars will be sitting out the night and opting to enjoy the festitivities. However, for others, it may be a chance to sneak onto the bottom of the roster.

Having said that, the depth chart for the upcoming 2024 NFL season may be a different one that comes up at the start of training camp. Furthermore, despite the offseason headlines outside of rookie QB Caleb Williams (Nate Davis consistently missing practice), the Bears are looking like a team with strong confidence on both sides of the ball despite some glaring issues (EDGE Rusher and interior OL).

In all likelihood, some players may come and go, that's the nature of the business. It is also possible that the team chooses to sign a free agent to bolster the depth of the roster or perhaps get a starting role due to lack of depth. With the Tennessee Titans first on the schedule, Chicago will need a few more reinforcements to their lineup if they wish to start off the season on the right note.

The Chicago Bears 2024 projected depth chart heading into training camp

Here is what the Chicago Bears projected offense will look like in training camp

Position

Name

School

QB

Caleb Williams (R)

USC

RB

D'Andre Swift

Georgia

WR

DJ Moore

Maryland

WR

Keenan Allen

California

WR

Rome Odunze (R)

Washington

TE

Cole Kmet

Notre Dame

LT

Braxton Jones

Southern Utah

LG

Teven Jenkins

Oklahoma State

C

Coleman Shelton

Washington

RG

Ryan Bates

Penn State

RT

Darnell Wright

Tennessee

Gerald Everett is not on this just yet as he is the No. 2 tight end, but he's got nothing to worry about. Neither does FB Khari Blasingame, he will be just fine. It's guard Nate Davis, who is consistently missing practice and giving every excuse in the world not to be out there. No wonder Mike Vrabel was reported as "hating" Davis. A lot of talent, but with no work ethic. The trade for Ryan Bates makes a lot more sense now.

Let's take a look at how the defense shapes up:

Position

Name

School

DE

Montez Sweat

Mississippi State

DT

Gervon Dexter Sr.

Florida

DT

Andrew Billings

Baylor

DE

Demarcus Walker

Florida State

OLB

TJ Edwards

Wisconsin

MLB

Tremaine Edmunds

Virginia Tech

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Utah

CB

Tyrique Stevenson

Miami

NCB

Kyler Gordon

Washington

FS

Kevin Byard

Middle Tennessee State

SS

Jaquan Brisker

Penn State

For those wondering where Jack Sanborn is, he is still a starter, in the 4-3 look. This current package is what the Bears will more than likely trot out in this season, the 4-2-5. However, if we look at this group, the DL is the weakest. Outside of Montez Sweat, there is not much to work with. If the Bears want to really get better, they will need some help up front.

Special teams wise? K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, and LS Patrick Scales. Period, cut and dry. That's the unit, and watching Taylor, Iowa's MVP, punt the ball will be a sight to behold. Hopefully, he can pin opponents deep enough that they struggle, giving Chicago more opportunities to thrive.

