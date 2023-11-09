QB Ryan Tannehill should force his way to the Atlanta Falcons
Could it happen?
The Tennessee Titans have announced that rookie QB Will Levis will take over as the starter of the team. So, now backup QB Ryan Tannehill should try and reunite with Arthur Smith. When Tannehill was playing out of his mind with the Tennessee Titans during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Arthur Smith was the team's offensive coordinator and play-caller.
Smith then earned his first head coaching job and is now in his third year with the Falcons. However, in year three, Smith and the Falcons do not have a clear franchise QB and are obviously in a win-now mode. The team invested a ton of money into their defense and added a few pieces on offense. They were hoping that Desmond Ridder would take the next step, but instead, he's already found himself on the bench.
The Falcons are 4-5 and second in the NFC South. They are 2-0 in the division and do need to turn this thing around after starting 2-0. Their starter now, Taylor Heinicke, is obviously not much more than a backup, which is what he was signed to be. I think something that could happen is Ryan Tannehill essentially asking for his release from the Titans and signing with the Falcons for the remainder of the 2023 season.
Tannehill was one of the most efficient QBs in the NFL during his time with Arthur Smith, and the veteran QB is clearly not going to be re-signed by the Titans this offseason. The Titans can also still save a bunch of money on their cap this year if they cut him, too. Obviously that won't help a ton this season, but it's not like it's financially impossible to make the move.
Tannehill would instantly become the best QB on the Falcons' roster and probably wouldn't need a ton of time to learn the playbook either. Tannehill has also played in the playoffs before, so this isn't some last-ditch effort. It'd be a logical move for both parties.