Quarterback Power Rankings ahead of 2024 NFL Draft: Purdy makes the cut
Who are the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL?
5. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott had an MVP-caliber season in 2023, and you could definitely argue that he should have won the award. The lack of playoff success is a bit concerning, but perhaps that's been more due to Prescott's surroundings on the Cowboys and not due to himself. However you slice it, Prescott is truly elite from the Pockett and can also escape and make plays if needed.
4. CJ Stroud - Houston Texans
Honestly, you have to be out of your mind to not think CJ Stroud is already one of the five best passers in the NFL after what we saw him do during his rookie season. One of my bold predictions for 2024 are the Texans winning the Super Bowl and Stroud winning the regular season MVP award. He's that good and this roster and coaching staff are that good, too.
3. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson has won two MVP awards since 2019 and is already the best dual-threat QB in NFL history. You can argue about his playoff performance, but no one should be arguing about his status about NFL QB hierarchy. He's elite. Period.
2. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals
No QB currently in the NFL has proven to be able to go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes besides Joe Burrow. The multiple season-ending injuries are quite devastating, as Burrow was already older when he entered the NFL back in 2020. Hopefully we see Burrow return to action 100%, as he almost seems underrated at this point.
1. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
He's one of one. Arguably already the greatest QB to ever play the game of football, and he's not yet 30 years old. Winning three Super Bowls over the last five seasons cemented his Hall of Fame career. He's also won two MVP awards and three Super Bowl MVP awards. You can sometimes see him get a bit careless off-schedule, but that clearly has not stopped the Chiefs from winning.