Quarterback power rankings heading into Week 14
Let's rank all 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 14!
4. CJ Stroud - Houston Texans
CJ Stroud has been nothing short of excellent this year for the Houston Texans. Oh, and he's a rookie, too. Stroud has thrown 3,540 passing yards this year and has a 101.2 passer rating. This is unheard of from a rookie QB. He's got the Offensive Rookie of the Year award locked up, and I think he needs to be firmly in the MVP conversation.
3. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa might be the first QB in NFL history to have thrown to a 2,000 yard receiver. The nature of the Miami Dolphins' offense is taking risky chances in the passing game, so his 10 interceptions look ugly, but in reality, he's been hyper-aggressive with the football and has still been extremely efficient this year. The Dolphins are 9-3 and are right in the mix for the #1 seed in the AFC.
2. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is second in the NFL in passer rating and has already tossed 26 touchdown passes on the year on a 70.1 completion percentage. Prescott has definitely silenced some haters and is playing at an MVP-level. I do think if the Cowboys can win the NFC East this year, he'll be all but guaranteed to win the MVP award in 2023.
1. Brock Purdy - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy has been the best quarterback in football. Who cares what kind of system he plays in? He leads the NFL in passer rating and has just been surgical for most of the season. He averages 9.6 yards per attempt for people that think he's just a dink-and-dunk type of passer. He's not. Get over it.