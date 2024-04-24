Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Will the new regime make a splash for a QB?
Are the Las Vegas Raiders a team to watch out for during the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Are they going to make a huge move for a quarterback, or do they have other plans in mind? The team has Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as their top two passers on the depth chart, so the need for a long-term option at QB is obvious.
Former Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco is the GM in Las Vegas, and Antonio Pierce was given the full-time HC duties. It's a puzzling set-up in Vegas and the team itself is in an odd spot. They've got a few young, promising players, but their best players are veterans who have been in the league for quite some time.
Vegas' roster needs a lot of work, but they should start with trying to get the franchise QB.
13th Overall Pick - Michael Penix Jr, QB, Washington
I believe that six QBs go in the first round, and Michael Penix Jr, who is thought of as a second-round pick by some, could go as a high as 13th to the Raiders. Penix has some injury concerns from his time in college, but has stayed healthy in recent seasons. He's quite impressive from the pocket and has a howitzer of a right arm, but isn't someone who is going to escape and play plays with his legs.