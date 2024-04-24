Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Will the new regime make a splash for a QB?
Are the Las Vegas Raiders a team to watch out for during the 2024 NFL Draft?
112th Overall Pick - Leonard Taylor III, DT, Miami (FL)
Back to the trenches, Leonard Taylor III could join a defensive front that already has Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, who could quickly become one of the best pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Vegas shouldn't stop there, as Wilkins is actually approaching 30 years old, so getting some young talent in this group along the defensive front is a wise idea.
148th Overall Pick - Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State
The Las Vegas Raiders do this weird thing where at least once per offseason, they sign a washed-up defensive back. It's coming, but it hasn't happened just yet. For now, though, they can draft and develop a cornerback, as they haven't had an enforcer on the defensive backend for a while. Johnny Dixon is their pick with the 148th selection as Vegas looks to shore up their defense.
208th Overall Pick - Brennan Jackson, EDGE, Washington State
After four picks on offense to begin their 2024 NFL Draft, they've followed it up with three-straight picks on the defensive side, hitting all three levels. Their next pick is Brennan Jackson of Washington State, who had 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 2023 for the Cougars. The Raiders used a first-round pick on Tyree Wilson in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Wilson's rookie season was one to forget, so Vegas adds another body to the defensive front here.