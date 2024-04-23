Washington Commanders could trade back into first round of 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Washington Commander trade back into the first round?
The Washington Commanders roster needs quite a bit of work, and their quest to improve it could be a trade back into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Commanders have a good bit of draft capital, which is highlighted by the second overall pick. At this point, it'd be a huge shock if it wasn't LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
However, that might not be the only pick Washington makes in the first round. Simply put, their roster is not good, and new GM Adam Peters might want to creep back into the first round for another prospect. Just check out how many draft picks they have:
- Round 1, Pick 2
- Round 2, Pick 36
- Round 2, Pick 40 (from CHI)
- Round 3, Pick 67
- Round 3, Pick 78 (from SEA)
- Round 3, Pick 100 (from SF)*
- Round 5, Pick 139
- Round 5, Pick 152 (from SEA)
- Round 7, Pick 222
The team has six of the top-100 picks, and they not only have the ammunition to move back into the first round, but they also have the need for it as well.
Notably, their offensive line needs some serious work, as both starting tackle spots could be improved on. Their projected starting left tackle is Cornelius Lucas, which is not a great solution. GM Adam Peters is in his first year as the GM, and probably wants to leave an early mark on this roster, which likely needs multiple years of solid draft classes.
With the Commanders 36th pick, they could use that selection, couple it with another pick, and perhaps easily move back into the first round. Some may argue that keeping all of this capital is the better idea, but Peters might want to make multiple picks in round one. While everyone seems to know what they plan on doing with the 2nd overall pick, what they could do after that could shake-up the 2024 NFL Draft.