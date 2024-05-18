Ranking all 32 NFL projected starting offensive lines for the 2024 NFL Season

Ranking all 32 projected starting offensive lines for the 2024 NFL Season
Having a stout offensive line in the NFL is a must if a team wants to sustain success. Let's rank all 32 projected starting offensive lines in the NFL. In what proved to be a tough exercise, I found that there were quite a bit of average offensive lines in the NFL.
The way I see it, tackle play is always a premium, but I do not think teams have many troubles finding production along the interior OL. There are some top units here that happen to be on elite teams, and that is no coincidence. In this league, games are won in the trenches, so without a strong offensive line, any team is doomed, frankly.
Let's rank all 32 projected starting offensive lines for 2024, with depth charts provided by Ourlads.
32. Washington Commanders - Cornelius Lucas / Nick Allegretti / Tyler Biadasz / Sam Cosmi / Andrew Wylie
Why didn't the Washington Commanders do more along their offensive line? Why did GM Adam Peters spend money in free agency on washed-up players like Austin Ekeler, Bobby Wagner, and Zach Ertz? What is the plan here?
31. Tennessee Titans - JC Latham - Peter Skoronski / Lloyd Cushenberry / Daniel Brunskill / Dillon Radunz
Ran Carthon, the Titans GM, has spent some draft capital and free agency money on improving this unit, but until they can prove that they are not a liability, they'll be ranked this low.
30. Seattle Seahawks - Charles Cross / Laken Tomlinson / Olu Oluwatimi / Christian Haynes / Abe Lucas
The Seattle Seahawks interior offensive line might be the worst in football, and their young tackles still need to find their footing, but this OL lineup has some potential.
29. Arizona Cardinals - Jonah Williams / Elijah Wilkinson / Hjalte Froholdt / Will Hernandez / Paris Johnson
You have to wonder why the Arizona Cardinals gave OT Jonah Williams $15 million per season. I mean, he was fine at RT for the Cincinnati Bengals, but he's quite poor at the left side. Kyler Murray might still be running for his life in 2024.
28. Pittsburgh Steelers - Troy Fautanu / Isaac Seumalo / Zach Frazier / James Daniels / Broderick Jones
The Pittsburgh Steelers used 2024 draft picks on Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier. Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels were recent free agency signings. There isn't a doubt that the team has invested into this unit. The iOL seems like the better part of this line than the tackles.
27. New England Patriots - Chuks Okorafor / Cole Strange / David Andrews / Sidy Sow / Mike Onwenu
Mike Onwenu might be my favorite player in the NFL. It was a huge plus that the New England Patriots kept him around, but some uncertainties at left tackle and along the interior make this unit one of the bottom ones in the NFL.
26. Green Bay Packers - Jordan Morgan / Elgton Jenkins / Zach Tom / Josh Myers / Rasheed Walker
The Green Bay Packers might have to do more tweaking for this unit, but at least Jordan Love is a baller who can get the ball out quickly and who can probably overcome weaknesses along this unit. Jordan Morgan was a 2024 NFL Draft pick.