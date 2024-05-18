Ranking all 32 projected starting offensive lines for the 2024 NFL Season
16. Houston Texans - Laremy Tunsil / Tytus Howard / Juice Scruggs / Shaq Mason / Blake Fisher
We're starting to get there. The Houston Texans OL does have a strong argument to be higher, but there are small questions at one guard spot and at the right tackle position. Something about Blake Fisher being from Notre Dame and having the last name Fisher makes me think he'll be a very good NFL starter.
15. Los Angeles Chargers - Rashawn Slater / Zion Johnson / Corey Linsley / Jamaree Salyer / Joe Alt
In my opinion, there was no other correct choice than to take OT Joe Alt at pick five. Games in the NFL are won in the trenches, so for all the Chargers fans who were angry at the pick, don't be. The Chargers OL finally seems to be getting itself situated.
14. San Francisco 49ers - Trent Williams / Aaron Banks / Jake Brendel / Jon Feliciano / Kolton McKivitz
A first-ballot Hall of Fame left tackle, Trent Williams does a lot of heavy-lifting for this unit, but Kolton McKivitz is a fine right tackle and the interior is serviceable.
13. Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Stanley / Andrew Vorhees / Tyler Linderbaum / Ben Cleveland / Roger Rosengarten
I kind of regret putting the Baltimore Ravens this high on the list, as there are huge question marks everywhere along this unit, but the ceiling is obvious. Why did they give away Morgan Moses to the New York Jets?
12. Los Angeles Rams - Alaric Jackson / Jonah Jackson / Steve Avila / Kevin Dotson / Rob Havenstein
A strong starting five, the Los Angeles Rams are going to win the battle up front many times this coming season, and with QB Matthew Stafford being lethal from the pocket, don't be surprised if this unit and Stafford take less than 25 sacks this year.
11. Miami Dolphins - Terron Armstead / Isaiah Wynn / Aaron Brewer / Robert Jones / Austin Jackson
Two strong tackles and nice iOL play, the Miami Dolphins OL was special in 2023. Tua Tagovailoa is another player that can win from the pocket and get the ball out on time, so he does do his offensive line a ton of favors.
10. Minnesota Vikings - Christian Darrisaw / Blake Brandel / Garrett Bradbury / Ed Ingram / Brian O'Neill
The Vikings offensive line is a nice set-up for rookie QB JJ McCarthy if he ends up winning the starting job. You have to wonder if Dalton Risner ends up re-signing here, as Ed Ingram is a liability at guard, but it's one of the better units in the NFL.
9. Cincinnati Bengals - Orlando Brown Jr / Cordell Volson / Ted Karras / Alex Cappa / Trent Brown
Do the Bengals finally have a good offensive line? The only spot here I think could be a problem is Cordell Volson, but man, Joe Burrow might finally have good protection, and the Bengals double-downed here with Amarius Mims in the 2024 NFL Draft.