Ranking last 10 first overall NFL Draft picks of the last decade
Let's try our best to rank the last 10 first overall NFL Draft picks over the last decade!
Being the first overall pick of the NFL Draft is certainly going to come with massive expectations. Let's rank the last 10 first overall picks.
Perhaps not an easy task, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft is truly an honor, but as I just mentioned, the expectations for these players are just out of this world, especially if the top pick is a QB. To be fair, the NFL Draft is a total unknown, even with the top prospects.
Across the last decade, there have been some grand-slam first overall picks, but others that are total busts. Let's look at the last 10 first overall picks and rank them.
Ranking last 10 first overall NFL Draft picks of the last decade
NR. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
It's really not fair to any degree to attach a ranking for Bryce Young, the 2023 rookie QB who was in a total disaster of a situation in Carolina. Sure, Young could have played better, but there was simply nothing on that side of the ball making life easier for him, so I don't believe we can fairly rank Young until we see what he can do in year two.