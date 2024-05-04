Ranking the 10 best wide receiver rooms in the NFL after 2024 Draft
6. Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell
You might be shocked that the Vikings are not higher on this list, but outside of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, the Vikings don't have much else. Jefferon is surely set to cash in soon on the likely richest contract extension for a WR in NFL history, and Addison's rookie season puts him on pace to cash in a couple of years down the line.
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Jermaine Burton
I would not be surprised to see Tee Higgins get traded, but there doesn't seem to be any movement on either front; a potential trade or extension. The Bengals do seem to have a shaky history with taking care of their own players, and it doesn't seem to be stopping. To be fair, though, with Joe Burrow's contract on the books and Ja'Marr Chase needing paid, trading Higgins is a smart move.
4. Chicago Bears - DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze
Just a few years ago, this WR room was the worst in the NFL. Now, it's among the best. DJ Moore is a bonafide WR1 and has produced prolific seasons with marginal QB play. Keenan Allen is past his prime but is still a viable third target. Rome Odunze was a consensus top-five player in the 2024 NFL Draft and the top WR according to some.
The three-headed monster in Chicago should make life very easy for Caleb Williams. At least, easy compared to the alternative - a rookie QB throwing to a below-average WR room. GM Ryan Poles has done a great job fixing this roster, especially on offense.