Ranking the 10 best wide receiver rooms in the NFL after 2024 Draft
3. San Francisco 49ers - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall
I do truly believe one of Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk will get moved, but I guess there is still a non-zero chance that they both remain. In my view, the Niners would prefer to trade Samuel, as Aiyuk is younger and more of a threat as a receiver. The 49ers also took WR Ricky Pearsall with their first-round pick, so that can kind of tell us that they are prepared for life without either Samuel or Aiyuk.
But right now, it's one of the best rooms in the NFL.
2. Philadelphia Eagles - AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, DeVante Parker
Both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are now paid and locked into Philly for the long-term. It's a shame that the Eagles do not have a top-end QB to use these two like they should be. DeVante Parker figures to round out the top three WRs in Philly, but Parker has been among the worst WRs in the NFL in recent years of generating separation. If Parker can be the fifth-ish option in the passing game, there's value there.
But this room is 98% Brown and Smith.
1. Miami Dolphins - Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios
Yeah, this is self-explanatory. Tyreek Hill is going to end up in the Hall of Fame one day, and Jaylen Waddle is very good, in fact, if he was not on the Miami Dolphins, he'd be a WR1 on most other teams in the NFL. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is a pretty controversial player, but one thing is for certain; he can get the ball to his best play-makers, and this WR room fuels the Dolphins to one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Tyreek Hill is 30 years old, though, so life after Hill needs to be prepared for in Miami.