Ranking the top-10 Head coach/Quarterback duos in the NFL
What head coach/quarterback duos are the best in the NFL?
There are a ton of great head coach/quarterback duos in the NFL. Let's take a stab at ranking the top-10 duos in the 2023 NFL Season. In the NFL, two positions within the organization need to be rock-solid if a team wants to win. The head coach is an obvious one, as we've seen quick turnarounds from teams who ace their head coach.
We've also seen how much of an impact an elite QB has. And when teams can hit both of them at the same time, the results are magnificent. Many teams in the NFL have the QB right but not the head coach. Many teams have the opposite, but only a handful have both positions locked in.
Let's rank the top-10 head coach/quarterback duos in the NFL.
10. Sean Payton/Russell Wilson - Denver Bronocs
Through the first five games of the 2023 NFL Season, this duo would have not been on this list, but what we've seen from them over the last month is excellent. Not only is Sean Payton's rugged coaching style paying off, but Russell Wilson is enjoying a very efficient career, ranking top-10 in completion percentage, passer rating, and TD passes.
The Denver Broncos have won three games in a row and are all of a sudden right back in the NFL playoff picture in the AFC. This is also one of just three HC/QB duos in the NFL that each have a Super Bowl championship, so that's also important here.