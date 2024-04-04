Stefon Diggs' interesting NFL career will continue on third team
One of the more interesting players in the NFL will now suit up for his third team.
Stefon Diggs, for the second time in his career, got traded to a new team, and will now likely begin the final few years of his career in the AFC South with the Houston Texans. Rumors and reports have swirled over the years about Diggs not necessarily being the best teammate. He's also someone who has no hesitation in speaking his mind on social media or even on the field.
And Buffalo seemed to want to get rid of him pretty quickly, as they will be set to take on a dead cap hit of $31 million to simply not have Diggs on the roster. For Buffalo, their WR room looks severely depleted after the Diggs trade and Gabe Davis leaving in free agency. Their top WR is now Curtis Samuel, followed up by Khalil Shakir.
All of a sudden, the explosive Bills offense is missing multiple starter-level players at wide receiver. For Diggs, he now gets to begin his third different career with a team. He'll slide into an already very good Houston Texans offense with stud QB CJ Stroud and other young pass-catchers like Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
Houston also features a very good receiving tight end in Dalton Schultz, and with Diggs clearly not playing up to his prime in 2023, it's worth wondering what kind of role he'll have in the offense. Diggs has had at least 1,000 receiving yards each year since 2018. He's also caught at least 100 passes in five of the last six years.
Will Stefon Diggs be able to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2024 with the Texans? He's five yards away from 10,000 for his NFL career, and he's also got four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro to his credit. Honestly, it's not out of the question for Stefon Diggs to one day end up in the NFL Hall of Fame, but he definitely needs a few more very strong years to have a shot.
Could CJ Stroud help fuel that, and will Stefon Diggs flourish in Houston?