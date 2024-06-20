Recent surfaced video of Steelers QB Justin Fields throwing is tough to watch
A recent video of a workout by Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers truly shows why the Bears traded him for nearly nothing. You don't need to be an expert at watching film to see just how pathetic this video is, and frankly, the reason why Bears GM Ryan Poles traded Justin Fields for next to nothing.
Even former Steelers great Le'Veon Bell sounded off on the video:
The video shows Fields throwing a series of passes to "RouteGod" who is, apparently, very good at running routes. Anyway, a plethora of the throws arrive quite late to the pass-catcher, which is a huge "no-no" for QBs, as getting the ball to their target late usually always involves an incomplete pass or an interception.
Le'Veon Bell makes note of this too, and it's easy to see why they've sounded off on it. This is just not great for Justin Fields, who was a disaster of a QB during his first three years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. The Bears rightly traded Fields and took Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, but many Bears fans and NFL fans were calling for the Bears to keep Fields and "build" around him, whatever that means.
It's not possible to build around a bad quarterback. And with Fields now with Pittsburgh, he's got a fresh start, but is already the QB2 to Russell Wilson, who signed with the team earlier this offseason. Overall, it's not a good look for Fields, and the Steelers would be in deep trouble if he had to start games at QB in 2024.
You may see Fields on the field in certain gadget plays, but I would assume that'd be about it. For Justin Fields, this video doesn't prove any doubters wrong, but in fact does the complete opposite.