Rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr could lead the league in yards in 2024 season
Marvin Harrison Jr could make some noise during his rookie season.
The Arizona Cardinals used the fourth overall pick on Marvin Harrison Jr in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his impact could be felt immediately. The entire league? Yes, the entire league. The Cardinals surely fielded some offers to trade down when the time came for their fourth overall pick to be on the clock, but Cards GM Monti Ossenfort surely made the right move by sticking at four to select Marvin Harrison Jr, the son of, you guessed it, Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison.
Here is his draft profile from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Harrison comes from impressive NFL bloodlines and possesses similarities that made his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, special. Harrison can run but isn’t a burner. What makes him tough to handle is his consistent play speed paired with quality salesmanship in his routes. He’s able to uncover no matter where he’s aligned or which part of the field his assignment takes him to, and he is capable of finishing catches in a crowd. Harrison can be sudden while working possession routes, and he’s well qualified to beat any opponent with his ball skills if the battle heads deep. Harrison is a touchdown champ with a variety of ways to excel, and that characteristic figures to follow him into the pros. He has the traits and tools to win in all three phases of the route and on all three levels of the field. He’s a pedigree prospect and a Day 1 starter with high-end production expected."- Lance Zierlein
If the experts seem to think that MHJR can output high-end production in the NFL, I buy it. And when you look at the WR production from the Cardinals group in 2023, it's scary. Their best receiver was Hollywood Brown, who had just 574 yards. Their next-highest WR was Michael Wilson, with 565 yards.
Tight end Trey McBride let them in receiving yards with 825, so Arizona did not have a 1,000-yard receiver. With Marvin Harrison Jr coming in, he's easily the most talented player they have on offense, and Kyler Murray is a very good QB. Murray will target Harrison Jr early and often in the passnig game, and for good reason.
He's a complete wide receiver who can truly do it all, and with a lion's share of targets on the way, Marvin Harrison Jr, almost out of necessity, could lead the entire NFL in receiving yards during his rookie season.