Russell Wilson's best fit in 2024 is clearly not with the Denver Broncos
Will Russell Wilson even get a starting job in 2024?
Russell Wilson might be set to play for his third team in four seasons. Could the controversial QB find a starting job in the 2024 NFL Season? I think if Russell Wilson retired today, he'd be in the Hall of Fame. He's won a Super Bowl, been to another, has one of the highest passer ratings in NFL history and is also one of the very best dual-threat QBs the game has ever seen.
People should put their recency bias aside and recognize the kind of career that Wilson has had. Unfortunately, going into his age-36 season, Wilson's days in the NFL might be nearing its end. The main issue with the QB is that for years in Seattle, his bread and butter was making plans with his legs and playing out of structure.
That type of game that Wilson plays is not one that translates late into careers. He's not a pure pocket passer, which is how many QBs have sustained success into their 30s and 40s. Russell Wilson simply cannot stand tall in the pocket and carve up defenses, and he isn't getting faster with his legs.
And that's OK; that's simply the QB that Wilson has been.
With Russell Wilson clearly declining, he's not a top-10 QB anymore, but there are obvious fits for him in 2024 that would bring those teams an upgrade at QB. There is no argument here; Russell Wilson would be a huge upgrade over Kenny Pickett, and Desmond Ridder, for example. the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons could sniff around the idea of adding Wilson.
The Minnesota Vikings may not re-sign Kirk Cousins, so Wilson could also be a fit there. Is he going to lead a team to a Super Bowl? No, definitely not.
But I suppose in the right situation, we could see the QB back in the playoffs. To be fair, the Steelers won 10 games last year with Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. Wilson is a clear upgrade over those passers, so I don't think it's out of the question to see the Steelers take a step forward if they had Russell Wilson as their QB1 in 2024.