Russell Wilson's future goals in the NFL are laughable
Russell Wilson can't be serious, right?
In a recent appearance on the "I am athlete" podcast, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson laid out the goals he has for himself in the next five seasons. Frankly, there is no guarantee that Wilson is even a starting QB in 2024, let alone in the next five years. Sitting down with former stud WR Brandon Marshall, Russell Wilson had this to say about his goals in the NFL:
Give me a stinkin' break!
Listen, I am a huge fan of Russell Wilson the person, and I also happen to be a Broncos fan. You'd think that I'd love to hear my QB say what he said, but I think there is only one person in the entire world who thinks that Russell Wilson can win two more Super Bowls in the NFL, and that'd be the man himself.
Wilson seems likely headed to the free agency market. When/if the Broncos do cut Wilson, he'll still be paid by the team in 2024, so he could simply sign with a team for pennies if he wanted to, and if you look across the NFL, it's hard to find an unquestionable starting spot for the former Seattle Seahawk great in 2024.
I guess the Pittsburgh Steelers come to mind as the best potential fit, but even with Wilson starting for the Steelers, are they appreciably better? Moreover, are they even a team that could win a playoff game with Wilson under center?
One thing that no one can argue with is that Wilson still wants to win and clearly still has a fire in him. He'll be turning 36 during the 2024 NFL Season, so his age is a concern. Wilson plays best out of structure, making plays with his legs, and once he begins to really slow down, there isn't going to be much left of the QB.
Honestly, it's sad, as Russell Wilson is one of the best dual-threat QBs of all time and was a total menace during his prime. The downfall is something to behold, and while some QBs can maintain production into their late-30s, Russell Wilson may not be one of those players.