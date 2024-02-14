Russell Wilson top 5 landing spots if Broncos move on in 2024
Where might Russell Wilson play in 2024?
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are probably going to do their best not to lose Baker Mayfield this offseason, but if Mayfield gets a bigger offer from some other team, Tampa Bay could do worse than Russell Wilson this offseason.
The Bucs aren't really in a position in the 2024 NFL Draft to be able to get a quarterback. Adding a player like Russell Wilson, potentially for the veteran minimum, could allow the Bucs to re-sign other key pieces like Mike Evans at receiver.
It might not be the best long-term move, but for a team that just won a playoff game, Russell Wilson could be effective.
5. Las Vegas Raiders
Perhaps Russell Wilson will want to stick it to the Denver Broncos this offseason if the team lets him go. One of the best ways to do that could be joining the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders hired Antonio Pierce as their full-time head coach after the job he did as an interim head coach last year. They brought in Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator after getting spurned by Kliff Kingsbury, so perhaps the fit schematically with Getsy isn't great with Russ.
But the Raiders may view Russ as a temporary upgrade over Aidan O'Connell, even after O'Connell showed some nice things in his rookie season. If they believe they can build a strong running game around Wilson, the Raiders could be an intriguing option and would give Wilson a chance to play against the Broncos twice a year.