Russell Wilson top 5 landing spots if Broncos move on in 2024
Where might Russell Wilson play in 2024?
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
There's absolutely no way that the Pittsburgh Steelers can go into the 2024 season with Kenny Pickett penciled in as their starting quarterback again. This is a team that obviously has a playoff-ready defense, but the quarterback play has been miserable since Ben Roethlisberger left.
Offensively, there's just no way the Steelers can justify not making some type of move at QB. Even if you look at Russell Wilson as someone who would have to compete for a starting job elsewhere in 2024, there's no way the Steelers could get away with just passing on him at the potential price of the veteran minimum.
The Steelers have talent. They have good coaching. They just hired Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, so you know the running game is going to be a major emphasis in Pittsburgh. That could benefit Russell Wilson and maximize what he does well.
3. Washington Commanders
With Dan Quinn now the head coach of the Washington Commanders, you can't help but wonder if that connection between he and Russell Wilson from their days in Seattle could come into play.
Quinn was the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks back then, but he and Wilson obviously won a Super Bowl together with the Seahawks. Although you expect the Commanders to draft a quarterback with new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury in place, you also can't help but wonder if they could look to Russell Wilson as a viable bridge option.