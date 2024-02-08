San Francisco 49ers Mock Draft: Reloading for another Super Bowl run?
Do the San Francisco 49ers improve with this 2024 NFL Mock Draft?
64th Overall - Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
The 49ers do need to address their defensive line in 2024. All of Chase Young, Randy Gregory, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Kevin Givens, and Clelin Ferrell are free agents. Arik Armstead is also getting old, so the Niners need to address this position. Kris Jenkins' father played in the NFL and had a very good career. The Niners stand pat with their 64th overall selection in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft and are able to nab a very good prospect
Jenkins is 6'3" and 285 lbs. He's extremely explosive and obviously has NFL blood.
98th Overall - Josh Newton, CB, TCU
Over the last two years at TCU, Josh Newton has four interceptions and 21 passes defended. The 49ers do need some help at cornerback, so they bring in Newton at the bottom of the third round. There's also this blurb from Adam Schefter from earlier in the season:
""49ers went big game hunting at the NFL trade deadline, checking in on the availability of Broncos’ CB Pat Surtain II, Bears’ CB Jaylon Johnson and then-Commanders’ DE Montez Sweat, among others, before landing Chase Young, who makes his SF debut today," Schefter reported on X. "- Adam Schefter / SI.com
So yeah, the 49ers are going to add some CB help this offseason. You can take that to the bank.