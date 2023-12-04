San Francisco 49ers prove they are a clear tier above Eagles after Week 13 win
There is no doubt about it; the San Francisco 49ers are a tier above the Eagles after their commanding Week 13 win.
Did anyone truly expect the Philadelphia Eagles to win this game? The San Francisco 49ers prove that they are a tier above the Eagles after a massive win in Week 13. I've already heard people in the NFL sphere make excuses for the Eagles. "Oh, well the Eagles played into overtime last week and were just tired and the 49ers had rest."
Who cares? The 49ers were clearly the better team entering Week 13, regardless of record, and they not only beat the Eagles, but dominated them in every phase. It was a slow start for San Fran, and it did feel like they were going to lose this game, but the Niners figured things out and began their rout. Brock Purdy was phenomenal in Week 13, tossing four touchdown passes and 314 yards.
Deebo Samuel only caught four passes, but he had 116 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers were held without a point in the first quarter, and proceeded to then score 14 points in each of the remaining quarters. The Eagles managed just 19 points at home in what was perhaps the most important game of the season for both teams.
Now, the Eagles only have one game of breathing room in the NFC for the top seed. The Eagles hope to rebound against the Dallas Cowboys next week, but the Cowboys, 49ers, and Detroit Lions are all 9-3 and wanting to pass the Eagles to secure the top seed and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.
Right now, even if the Eagles do hold onto the #1 seed, I don't think they represent the conference in the Super Bowl. Until proven otherwise, the 49ers are the top "dawg" in the NFC. I think the Cowboys are too inconsistent against good teams, and the Lions just aren't quite there yet. The Niners also extend their lead in the NFC West and have all but wrapped up another division title.
For the Eagles, though, this team definitely has questions to answer, especially on the defensive side of the ball.