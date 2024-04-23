Seahawks 7-round NFL mock draft: Will Seattle surprise and take a quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks a sneaky candidate to take a QB during the 2024 NFL Draft?
With a new era ushered in Seattle, the Seahawks could be a sneaky candidate to take a quarterback during the 2024 NFL Draft. The team moved on from Pete Carroll and installed Mike Macdonald as the next head coach. Moving from one defensive-minded HC to another, you almost wonder if the organization is going to operate the same way.
One thing is for certain; the team does not have a franchise QB on the roster and could be a sneaky candidate to take one during the 2024 NFL Draft. Even though Seattle is quite a bit on the outside looking in, I would not count out the new coaching regime to pound the table for a major move up for a QB.
Can they do just that in this 7-round NFL Mock Draft?
Seahawks 7-round NFL mock draft: Will Seattle surprise and take a quarterback?
9th Overall Pick (via CHI) - JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
A huge move, the Seattle Seahawks send draft picks this year and next year in order to move just inside the top 10 for JJ McCarthy, who somehow took a bit of a tumble down the 2024 NFL Draft board. In a dream scenario for Seattle, first-year head coach Mike Macdonald gets his QB checked-off the list early, and now the team can begin to invest in their trenches.