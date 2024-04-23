Seahawks 7-round NFL mock draft: Will Seattle surprise and take a quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks a sneaky candidate to take a QB during the 2024 NFL Draft?
102nd Overall Pick - Sedrick Van Pran, OC, Georgia
An easy selection to make as the Seahawks need some iOL help. They have a pair of young and promising young tackles in Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, but there isn't a ton to talk about with their interior offensive line, which is projected to start Laken Tomlinson, Nick Harris, and Anthony Bradford. It's a bad unit that seriously needs a boost.
118th Overall Pick - T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
After a recent run-in with the law and a DWI charge, Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat is probably completely off certain draft boards across the NFL, and for good reason. However, many teams might be willing to give him a shot at the next level with the right people around him. The Seahawks are an old-school, no-nonsense football culture, and there are quite a few veteran players on defense that could mentor Sweat.
It might be a wise move for the Seahawks if Sweat falls this much.
179th Overall Pick - LaDarius Henderson, OG, Michigan
Noticing a theme here? This is how NFL teams are built for the long-term; get the QB, and then get players that can get to the QB and that can protect the QB. Getting stout along the offensive and defensive lines is how the Seahawks can sustain success for the future. JJ McCarthy is a very good NFL draft prospect, and they'd be wise to not mess this up, so adding another interior OL player is a must.