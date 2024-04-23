Seahawks 7-round NFL mock draft: Will Seattle surprise and take a quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks a sneaky candidate to take a QB during the 2024 NFL Draft?
192nd Overall Pick - Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State
It can't be an NFL Draft involving Mike Macdonald without a linebacker selection. The Seahawks defense has had a ton of talent in recent years but limited success. Macdonald's work with the 2023 Baltimore Ravens was quite impressive, so you have to figure that their defense is going to be in good hands no matter what, but it's clear how important the ILB spot is within his scheme.
235th Overall Pick - Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas
After getting the DL and OL shored up, the Seahawks should look to add some pass-catchers for JJ McCarthy. Jordan Whittington has caught 118 passes for the Texans Longhorns over the last three seasons, so the volume is there. As unfortunate as it it, Tyler Lockett, one of the most underrated players this century, is getting old and will need his spot filled on the roster for the long-term, so perhaps Whittington can eventually take over that role.
This mock draft gives the Seattle Seahawks a clear identity for the long-term. It's likely that JJ McCarthy could take over as the starter at some point during the 2024 NFL Season, and if Macdonald can get the defense to being a consistently competent unit, the team might be set up in a great way for 2025 and beyond.