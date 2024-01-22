Should the Buffalo Bills move on from Sean McDermott?
Sean McDermott is not leading the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl.
You would think at some point, someone with authority in the Buffalo Bills organization would recognize that continuing to keep the status quo is only hurting the team. Yet another year has gone by with the Buffalo Bills failing to make a deep playoff run. And it's the same story year after year. At some point, big change needs to happen.
Sean McDermott has mastered winning a ton of games in the regular season. Over seven years, McDermott has a 73-41 regular season record. He's won double-digit games in five-straight seasons, which includes four AFC East titles. However McDermott's playoff record is 5-6, including yet another loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, again coming in a heartbreaking fashion.
The Bills have won a ton of games under McDermott; that's a fact. The Bills have been a competitive team nearly every season during his tenure. His regular season success is evident, but like other head coaches in the NFL, the playoff success just is not there. The Bills have won one or zero playoff games in five of the six seasons that they have made the postseason in the McDermott era.
And the one year that they won two playoff games, Mahomes and the Chiefs embarrassed them in the AFC Championship Game. And it's not like the Bills showing much progress or improvement in the postseason. They are losing in the same way they have for years now. The Buffalo Bills need to make a change, and they need it desperately. Buffalo has not been able to get over the hump with McDermott at the helm.
Much like Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh and Mike McCarthy in Dallas, the three teams have clearly hit a ceiling with their head coaches, so why keep everything the same? What value do these coaches bring to their respective teams if there is little to no postseason success? Are teams embracing playoff appearances instead of Super Bowl championships?
Teams do not win Super Bowls in the NFL without taking major risks, and the Buffalo Bills should take a major risk and part ways with Sean McDermott. He has clearly hit a ceiling with this team, and the two sides should seek a fresh start.