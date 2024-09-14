Steelers 2025 mock draft: Pittsburgh builds around QB Justin Fields
79th Overall Pick - Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama
Picking their third-straight player from a top-notch CFB school, the Pittsburgh Steelers take Jaeden Roberts, a guard from Alabama. The team signed guard Isaac Seumalo in free agency last year and currently have rookie Zach Frazier at center and James Daniels as their other guard.
They could justify using a top-100 pick on another interior player, so they'll do that here with Roberts to try and protect Justin Fields. The Steelers tackle situation is a bit odd. Dan Moore, Broderick Jones, and Troy Fautanu are their top three tackles, but it feels like they are playing musical chairs with those three players at the moment.
112th Overall Pick - Ja'Mori Maclin, WR, Kentucky
Ja'Mori Maclin began his collegiate career at Missouri, then went to North Texas, and is now at Kentucky. Maclin did cross the 1,000-yard mark in 2023 at North Texas, so he figures to try and put up some nice numbers against better competition. The Steelers should not shy away from adding multiple wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Steelerrs GM Omar Khan needs to figure this room out, and it's like any other position - you build through the draft and keep picking away at the position until it's settled. Could the Steelers have a three-headed monster at WR with George Pickens, Emeka Egbuka, and Ja'Mori Maclin?
144th Overall Pick - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
Don't look now, but guys like Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi are getting older and older each season. They should look to address the defensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft. For years now, the Steelers DL has been, arguably, their best team strength.
They'll pick Joshua Farmer from Florida State at pick 144. Farmer had seven tackles for loss in 2023 for the Seminoles.
149th Overall Pick - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
The Steelers may have to invest extra resources into their offensive line given how squirrely Justin Fields is. Fields, in my opinion, is not a franchise QB, but there have been calls for the Steelers to "build around Fields." His old team, the Chicago Bears, had many fans say this exact thing. Well, you get what you pay for, and if the Steelers are keeping him around, they'll need the best offensive line possible.
Pittsburgh takes Anthony Belton at pick 149 in this NFL mock draft.