Steelers 7-round NFL Mock Draft: Heavy emphasis on the offense
Steelers need to address offensive line, receiver and cornerback in this year's NFL Draft.
1. Round One - JC Latham, Tackle, Alabama
Latham should be the third tackle off the board and the best available tackle when the Steelers are up at bat. Latham will fit in nicely protecting the quarterback's blind side. Latham will be yet another Alabama big man to hit the first round. He was slated to be drafted earlier according to other mock drafts, but the draft does funny things and Mel Kiper is not always correct. I see Latham dropping to the Steelers and he makes new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith sleep very well at night. In this mock draft, I change my position from interior offensive line to tackle for the Steelers.
2. Round Two - Zach Frazier, Center, West Virginia
Frazier is going to take that half-hour drive from Morgantown to Pittsburgh and laugh all the way to the bank. This is going to be the best pick that the Steelers will make as Frazier is a plug-and-play kind of guy who can step in right away and quarterback the offensive line. He will make all the line calls from day one and will be penciled in as the starter. Frazier is an excellent run blocker who started all four years in Morgantown. He will be the best center that Pittsburgh had since Maurkice Pouncey retired in 2020.