Steelers 7-round NFL mock draft: Russell Wilson is only a temporary solution
Russell Wilson might be fine for the short-term, but he Pittsburgh Steelers do need a long-term answer at QB.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-made their quarterback room this offseason, but it's still a position they need to fix for the long-term. I'm not sure why people think Justin Fields can sit for a year and all of a sudden put it together for the long-term in Pittsburgh. There's a reason why he was traded for a sixth-round pick.
And there's a reason why the Denver Broncos are paying Russell Wilson nearly $40 million to not play for them in 2024. While the QB room might be fun now, the future is much different. For the Steelers, coming away with a QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft would be a smart move.
Can they do just that in this 7-round mock draft?
23rd Overall Pick (via MIN) - Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
In a trade down scenario with the Minnesota Vikings, the Steelers decide to use their new first-round pick on Cooper DeJean, the most versatile defensive back in this year's draft. Needing help at both cornerback and safety, DeJean kills two birds with one stone in that regard, and Pittsburgh also nets another pick since they moved back, so it's hard to envision this being the wrong selection.
51st Overall Pick - Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia
Not having to go far for his NFL career, the Steelers get Zach Frazier with their second-round pick, and it's a home-run selection. The team parted with former starting center Mason Cole earlier this offseason and do need some stability along the offensive interior. Frazier likely snaps balls to Russell Wilson during his rookie season.