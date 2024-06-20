Steelers QB Russell Wilson may be on his last straw as an NFL starter in 2024
Now Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson could be on his last straw as a starter in the NFL. This is his third team in four seasons. It's actually quite unfortunate, but Father Time does catch up to every player at some point, and for Wilson, Father Time seems to be right next to him. Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos following the 2021 NFL Season.
The 2022 year, the first year of his NFL career playing for a different team, did not at all go the way many thought. However, some correctly saw that coaching was holding the team back to an extent, and did not want to fully blame Wilson. Like always, the truth is somewhere in the middle, so while Wilson and the Denver Broncos were much better in 2023, the QB was still a shell of his former self.
Nonetheless, he still accounted for 29 total touchdowns and just eight interceptions during the 2023 season with Denver. However, the passing game was one-dimensional, and his performance did not warrant the huge contract he had previously signed, so the Broncos cut ties after just 30 starts. Signing for the veteran minimum with the Steelers, Russell Wilson may be on his last straw.
What Wilson did best with the Seattle Seahawks is not a skillset that translates well as a player gets older. Objectively speaking, Wilson is best when he scampers from the pocket and makes plays outside the structure of the offense. However, getting older does mean getting slower, and that has been a huge reason for the decline.
Wilson also just does not see the middle of the field, which is a huge negative in any situation. Overall, any team that wants to play Russell Wilson has to truly jump through hoops to make it work, and if he's not that great with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL Season, not only could we see Justin Fields suit up, but Wilson's time in the NFL as a starter could end.