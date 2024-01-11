The 1 move that must be Chiefs main priority this offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs must focus on one crucial position this offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs clearly have one glaring roster weakness that the front office needs to make their top priority in the 2024 NFL Offseason. Coming into the 2023 season, the Chiefs were looking to build off of their Super Bowl title in 2022, their second in four seasons. They began the year 6-1, but split their last 10 contests and limped to the finish line at 11-6.
They did clinch the AFC West title and earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC, but it's clear how different this team is than previous seasons. Their scoring offense dipped a ton from 2022 to 2023, as they averaged just 21.8 points per game. A huge reason why is their sub-par or even just plain bad production from their pass-catchers.
Going into the 2024 NFL Offseason, getting more talent at pass-catcher should be their top priority. Their leading receiver was 34 year old Travis Kelce, catching 93 passes for 984 yards, which is one of his least-productive years of his career. I think many of us saw the physical decline that entered Kelce's body in 2023.
Their best wide receiver was rookie Rashee Rice, catching 79 passes for 938 yards. However, beyond that, the Chiefs got next to nothing from anyone else. Justin Watson caught just 27 of his 53 targets for 460 yards. His yardage total was the third-most on the team. And to make matters worse, their run game wasn't necessarily anything special, either.
I think just about every NFL fan can see that the Chiefs need to focus on their pass-catchers in the offseason. Luckily for KC, there will be some decent wide receiver and tight end free agents in 2024. The Chiefs could make some low-cost, high-upside additions like Hunter Henry and Tyler Boyd, two pending free agents.
They could also try to throw a ton of money at Mike Evans, who is slated to hit the open market in 2024. The 2024 NFL Draft, which is deep at WR, may also be a place where the Chiefs get their pass-catching situation fixed. It's clear that GM Brett Veach is going to have his work cut out for him in 2024. Even Patrick Mahomes could not overcome the lack of talent he had to work with on offense.