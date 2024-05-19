The 5 move intriguing team schedules for the 2024 NFL Season
Which NFL teams’ 2024 schedule is worthy of a closer look?
The annual release of the NFL schedule brings a lot of excitement. Fans make their plans for the upcoming season, while they and many others try to forecast the games four months in advance. The latter is pretty interesting, considering many can’t figure out who is going to win on a week to week basis.
What’s the definition of intriguing? Stretches of consecutive home games and/or away games is one aspect. So are streaks of contests vs. divisional opponents and playoff clubs from a year ago.
Just a reminder. All 16 NFC teams play nine home games this season, while every AFC team hits the road on nine occasions.
No predictions here. Just a little analysis on five teams that will have some very interesting stretches on their 2024 slate.
5 NFL teams with the most intriguing schedules
5. Atlanta Falcons
There’s a “new” head coach in Raheem Morris, who was actually the club’s interim sideline leader for the final 11 games of 2020. It’s a revamped team now led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Can these Falcons, 7-10 each of the past three seasons, take advantage of some home cooking early in the season?
Former head coach Arthur Smith, now the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, will be back in Atlanta in Week 1 with his new employers. All told, Morris’ team plays four of its first five games at home – the lone exception a Week 2 visit to Philadelphia. Four of the Falcons’ first eight games are vs. NFC South rivals.