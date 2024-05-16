2024 NFL Schedule Release: Predicting all eight division winners
The 2024 NFL Schedule has officially been released. Let's make some way too early predictions for the season's division winners. Now that we officially know the 2024 NFL Schedule, we can make some way too early predictions for the coming season. With the amount of parity the NFL has, it would not surprise me to see some new teams come out of the woodwork and be viable.
However, there are clearly some teams that are firmly established and not going anywhere. Can we sift through this mess (but it's a good mess) and predict the eight division winners?
AFC North - Cincinnati Bengals
When Joe Burrow is healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals are a handful to deal with and did in fact make the Super Bowl in 2021. I do think there are some concerns about Joe Burrow and the injury-prone label being attached to him. He has not yet played a full season in the NFL.
However, it's clear how good this Bengals team can be when Burrow is in and firing on all cylinders. I would not be surprised to see the Bengals cruise to a division title in 2024.
AFC South - Houston Texans
The AFC South could quickly become the best division in football if Will Levis is legit and if Trevor Lawrence can rebound from his disastrous 2023 season. However, not only are the Houston Texans very good, but this is now an elite football team that I predict will win the Super Bowl this year. I would be shocked if they failed to win the division.
CJ Stroud is going to win the MVP award in 2024 as well. It's a good time to be a Texans fan.
AFC East - Miami Dolphins
With the Buffalo Bills having to go through a bit of roster flux this offseason, the Miami Dolphins have the better roster and an opening to take the division. The Phins do need to find a way to play adequate football in the cold weather, but perhaps 2024 will be different for them.
They've got explosive players on both sides of the ball and should have enough talent to win the division next season.
AFC West - Kansas City Chiefs
Yeah.