The 5 move intriguing team schedules for the 2024 NFL Season
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
What a difference a year can make. In 2022, Doug Pederson’s team won its final five games to finish 9-8 and capture the AFC South. This past season, the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped five of their final six contests and once again finished 9-8, but were on the outside looking in when it came to the postseason.
Pederson’s club begins the season facing four teams (Dolphins, Browns, Bills, and Texans) that reached the playoffs a year ago. After some time off in Week 12, the Jaguars finish with four divisional games in six weeks. They will again play two games overseas, facing the Bears (Tottenham) and Patriots (Wembley).
3. Chicago Bears
This could be an exciting season in the Windy City. For a change, Chicago’s offense appears to be loaded with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, as well as incoming veterans D’Andre Swift, Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett. The team finished last in ‘23, but was 7-6 in its final 13 games after a dreadful 0-4 start.
It will be some time before Matt Eberflus’ team sees a divisional opponent. The Bears play all six of their NFC North opponents in the final eight weeks. Chicago doesn’t even see a conference foe until Week 4 when they host the Rams. The club opens with the Titans, Texans, and Colts – the last two on the road.