The Denver Broncos might blow it up in 2023 and embrace the rebuild

The Denver Broncos might undergo a much-overdue rebuild
The 2023 Denver Broncos might be selling some veterans at the trade deadline and could be headed toward a much-needed rebuild. The big mistake that Denver made after winning Super Bowl 50 was embracing a rebuild when it became clear that the team was not where they were in 2015 when they won it all.
Really, after the 2016 NFL season, Denver should have begun a full and thorough rebuild, but what they did seems to have set them back. They tried and failed to make it work with patchwork, veteran QBs that were no good, and perhaps mistakenly traded for Russell Wilson in 2022. Even though Wilson is playing well in 2023, there are still valid questions about whether or not they should have made that trade.
Now in 2023, after trading a haul of draft picks for both Wilson and Sean Payton, Denver might be set to embrace a legitimate rebuild, something they should have done about five years ago. Payton surely did not think he'd have to do this when he took this job back in January, but the poor defensive play and an overall undisciplined team have revealed huge issues with the roster.
Denver has already done a bit of roster-tweaking in 2023. They released CB Essang Bassey and were able to trade Randy Gregory in a late-round pick swap to the San Francisco 49ers. In the coming weeks before the 2023 NFL trade deadline, Denver may also trade players like LT Garett Bolles, WRs Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, S Justin Simmons, ILB Josey Jewell, and perhaps a few others.
Since Denver has had several head coaches over the last several seasons, the roster is filled with players that kind of form a mixed-bag. Head coaches surely get a say in what players are brought in to help their agenda, but with Denver having Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio, Nathaniel Hackett, and Sean Payton as HC since 2018, it's hard for the front office to build a legitimate team with such turnover at the HC spot.
I think at this point, Denver should stop with the patchwork nonsense and embrace a rebuild, something that they need to do to restore their franchise back to one of the elites in the NFL.