The NFL world is laughing after Justin Fields unsurprising performance
The Pittsburgh Steelers will start one of Justin Fields or Russell Wilson to open up the 2024 NFL Season, but Fields could now be even further behind. The NFL world got a first-time glimpse of Justin Fields playing in a game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the former Chicago Bears 2021 first-round pick really did not do much to cement any sort of confidence in his team.
Fields has been lighting it up during training camp for the Steelers, and some people fell for that. Too often, players have an awesome training camp only to play quite poorly in game action. Well, in the Steelers first preseason game versus the Houston Texans, Justin Fields fell into that trap. Yes, he was five of six for 67 yards, but some of the old Fields was popping up.
There were two fumbles and two sacks taken by Fields in his limited action, and it just felt like more of the same for the QB, who some have, for some reason, hung onto the idea that he can be a franchise QB.
Here were the two fumbles:
Folks, this is who Justin Fields is and will continue to be. He's now in year four of his NFL career and still making the same mistakes he did as a younger player with the Bears. For some reason, people made excuses for Fields and criticized the Bears offensive personnel and coaching as not being good enough.
While that could have been true, it's also abundantly clear that Fields himself is just not good. QB Russell Wilson will start next week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while Wilson is also not good, I would expect that the veteran QB plays a bit more stable football for the team, further cementing his status as the QB1 for the 2024 NFL Season.
It's about time for people to jump off of the Justin Fields ship, as it's sinking, and has been for multiple seasons now. There is a reason why the Chicago Bears essentially traded Fields to the Steelers for virtually nothing, and it was on display in the Steelers first preseason game.