There is no hope for these 3 teams heading into the 2024 NFL Season
There are a few teams in the NFL heading into the 2024 season that will truly be hopeless, no matter how hard they try. Who are they?
This is a bold take, any anything can happen, but there are a few teams that just have virtually nothing to latch onto as we quickly approach the 2024 NFL Season. The season is truly right around the corner, as preseason games begin next month.
It's also way too late in the offseason for these three teams to try and save their season before it begins. Let's look at three teams that have no hope heading into 2024.
Las Vegas Raiders
I mean, how can anyone buy into this team for 2024? They actually have a disaster-trio in their head coach, Antonio Pierce, re-treat GM, Tom Telesco, and whoever their starting QB is between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. It's just a bad situation all-around for the Raiders, who missed out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft.
They effectively threw in the towel on 2024, and this team, beyond the QB spot, still has questions in the secondary and along the offensive line. The Raiders are a top-heavy team with Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams, and Christian Wilkins. Beyond those three very good players, there isn't much else, so if you are a Raiders fan, it's best to do something else with gamedays in 2024.
New Orleans Saints
The duo of Derek Carr and Dennis Allen is like a rusty 1998 Honda Accord. It can still get you to your destination from time to time, but it's not consistent and it's quite pathetic at the end of the day. The New Orleans Saints, get this, had a top-10 scoring offense and defense in 2023, finished 9-8, and still missed the postseason.
Mind you, they had one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2023 as well, so this was the epitome of a failed season. Not much has changed for 2024, and you have to wonder if a full rebuild would be coming if the Saints again had a similar season. The division did probably get a bit harder with the Atlanta Falcons signing Kirk Cousins and the Carolina Panthers getting much better on paper, too.
New York Giants
Daniel Jones. Drew Lock. Choose your fighter! You have to feel bad for New York Giants fans, who are now experiencing the third year of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era, and there isn't much of anything on this roster to be excited about. The Giants made one of the worst mistakes this century in the NFL when they extended Daniel Jones, and I guess brought in Drew Lock to, well, I have no idea.
One of Lock or Jones will be the team's starter in 2024, and I would bet that both QBs start multiple games. Fortunately, the Giants can do a hard reset at QB for 2025 and beyond, so perhaps there is some light at the end of the tunnel. In the 2024 NFL Draft, when the Giants made their selection at sixth overall, all of JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr, and Bo Nix were still on the board. Somehow, GM Joe Schoen decided to pass on all three.
The Giants just need new leadership, as the roster that Schoen has built thus far is not going anywhere. There isn't much of anything that Giants fans can be excited about for the 2024 NFL Season, and they may as well start look toward 2025.