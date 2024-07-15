These 2024 NFC quarterback power rankings will make your head spin
Dakota Randall of PFN ranked the NFC quarterbacks for the 2024 NFL Season, and these rankings will make your head spin. Here are part of his power rankings of the quarterback in the NFC:
1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
3. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
7. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
I mean, what are we doing here? I just do not know where to begin. I can see his logic for ranking Prescott, Stafford, and Purdy as the top three. That is fine and something I could probably argue for myself. The first gripe I have is Jalen Hurts at No. 4. Hurts has played four years in the NFL and has just one, one season of note, and it was 2022. His passing statistics weren't anything special, and even in 2023, he regressed significantly as a passer.
It's clear that Hurts benefitted from a great former offensive coordinator in Shane Steichen in 2022, so Hurts needs to be much lower on this list. And while I love Kyler Murray, him being ranked over Jordan Love, Kirk Cousins, and Jared Goff is insanity.
Did we not see what Jordan Love just did last year? How about Goff, who has thrown 59 touchdown passes over the last two seasons? Kirk Cousins is also quite the efficient passer and was on pace to have the best year of his career in 2023 before a torn Achilles ended his season. Murray is very good, but he is ranked a bit too high for me.
But perhaps the most egregious error here is ranking Jared Goff as the ninth-best QB in the NFC for 2024, just one spot over Caleb Williams, who has not even taken a snap in the NFL. I understand that NFL power rankings are always subjective, but these ones are just a jumbled mess and are way off the mark.